McMaster’s running mate Evette talks about her first foray into politics

Upstate business owner Pamela Evette said she’s always wanted to go into politics. She says she even mentioned that interest to Nikki Haley during a girls’ night out event in Greenville back when Haley started her second term as governor.

“I said, ‘So what are you going to do now?’ She had just won her second term and she said, ‘Well, you know, God will open another door and I never worry because something great will happen.’ And she said, ‘What are you going to do?’ and I said, ‘I’m going to be you one day.’ I just didn’t know it would get here so quickly,” Evette said.

She said she was caught off guard when Governor Henry McMaster asked her to run as his lieutenant governor.

“I was a little surprised,” she said. “Very honored. I always wanted to serve. I think he knew that. He teases me all the time about saying, ‘Well, I had to ask you to run with me. You might run against me.'”

Evette runs two businesses in Travelers Rest. She’s the President and CEO of Quality Business Solutions and President of Sunkiko, Inc.

“I have the heart of a mother . . . and the mind of a businesswoman,” she said.

Evette joined McMaster Tuesday afternoon at a GOP luncheon in Columbia.

Voters in 2012 approved a constitutional amendment which will require the governor and lieutenant governor run on the same ticket for the first time this year. Although there is some uncertainty in the Statehouse about how that will work, Evette said she is ready for the challenges to come.

“I will face it head on and with a whole lot of resolve,” she said.

If elected, one of the lieutenant governor’s responsibilities could be to manage the South Carolina Office on Aging.

“I am not only passionate about the aging, I am compassionate,” she said. “I grew up in a multigenerational home where my grandmother lived with me and lived to be 84 years old. My mother lives with my family now and she will be 90 in October. So I see firsthand the challenges the elderly face. I think it would be a very worthwhile thing to do something good with.”

Evette said she hopes to help McMaster continue to grow the state’s economy. “With economic development, social issues get better. I think people get more passionate because they have hope and they want their lives to be better,” she said. “Education becomes more important and I think that solves a lot of problems. So, if I had to say one thing, I think economic development and it thriving forward is something I’m passionate about and I know our governor is passionate about.”

Besides McMaster, other Republicans running for governor are Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, former Department of Health and Environmental Control director Catherine Templeton and Greenville businessman John Warren.

Democratic candidates include Charleston activist Phil Noble, State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis, who has selected State Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, as her choice for lieutenant governor. Candidates will not formally choose a running mate until after they clinch their party’s nomination, but that has not stopped McMaster or Willis from getting a head start.

Party primaries are scheduled for June 12, with any potential runoff occurring two weeks later.