Proposed legislation would change how redistricting is done in South Carolina

Proposed legislation calls for a change in the way new political districts across South Carolina are drawn up.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said at a press conference announcing the legislation Tuesday that it would take the process out of the hands of the state legislature. “It establishes a fourteen-member, citizens redistricting committee.

“It as much as possible removes the General Assembly from the redistricting process,” Cobb-Hunter said.

There would be two members, a Democrat and a Republican, from each of the state’s seven congressional districts. “It would be made up of representatives from each congressional district,” said Cobb-Hunter.

The proposal would allow any voter to apply to serve as one of the 14 members of a citizens redistricting commission. One majority party voter and one member from the largest minority party from each of the seven congressional districts would be chosen at random, like a jury selection process.

A set of 14 alternates also would be selected. Finalists would be screened to avoid conflicts of interests and be prohibited from running for office or lobbying for a period of time.

The decision of the Commission would be final, not subject to veto or amendment.