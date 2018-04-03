Proposed legislation would change how redistricting is done in South Carolina

Proposed legislation introduced on Tuesday calls for a change in the way new political districts are drawn across South Carolina.

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said at a press conference Tuesday that it would take the process out of the hands of the state legislature. “It establishes a fourteen-member, citizens redistricting committee,” she said. “It as much as possible removes the General Assembly from the redistricting process.”

The committee would consist of two members — a Democrat and a Republican — from each of the state’s seven congressional districts. The proposal would allow any voter to apply to serve as one of the members.

Current state law requires the state House and Senate to vote on new districts after the U.S. Census each decade. Cobb-Hunter and other Democratic lawmakers insist the current process is designed to protect incumbents by allowing them to vote on their own districts. Dozens of lawmakers are not expected to face a candidate from the opposing party during this fall’s elections.

One majority party voter and one member from the largest minority party from each of the seven congressional districts would be chosen at random, similar to a jury selection process.

A set of 14 alternates also would be selected. Finalists would be screened to avoid conflicts of interests and be prohibited from running for office or lobbying for a period of time.

The decision of the Commission would be final, not subject to veto or amendment.