Sen. Scott and Rep. Gowdy say new book shows ‘unlikely friendship’ and implications for political debate

South Carolina’s junior U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy say a new book they co-authored tries to push their unlikely friendship as an example others seeking to find common ground and relationships with those on the opposing side.

The pair’s book “Unified: How Our Unlikely Friendship Gives Us Hope for a Divided Country” went on-sale Tuesday. The book tells about how a black businessman who grew up poor in North Charleston and a white prosecutor from Spartanburg forged their friendship during their freshman year in Congress in 2010. Scott was later appointed to the Senate in 2013. Gowdy does not plan to seek reelection next year.

“This is a book that we wrote because we believe that today, now more than ever, the need for our country to be unified has national security implications,” Scott said in a joint Facebook Live appearance on Gowdy’s Facebook page. “It has implications on making sure that our Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners are a little bit better.”

Gowdy said he wants the book to get readers interested in learning more about those different from them politically. He said his planned departure from Congress after this year largely due to the increased hostility and impasse in Washington.

“Contrast is good. It’s what you would expect in a pluralistic society,” he said. “Conflict is debilitating. Conflict is when you begin to assign motives to other people who disagree with you. And it’s just a terrible formula for a relationship.”

Both men will be at Columbia’s First Baptist Church on Friday at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public