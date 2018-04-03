University of South Carolina faculty expert explains Autism

April is Autism Awareness Month.

University of South Carolina associate psychology professor Kimberly Hills told South Carolina Radio Network that the diagnoses of autism varies from person to person.

“Typically, the higher functioning individual the harder it may be to detect,” she said.

Hills said autism is a developmental disorder characterized by troubles with social interaction and communication and by restricted and repetitive behavior. “Differences from typical development would be in communications patterns and social communications to the way that people interact socially and communicate socially.”

Hills said the public can do its part by becoming more understanding and knowledgeable of autism. “All individuals with autism have something to contribute,” she said. “And oftentimes it’s a matter of just figuring out how to communicate in their language.”

According to the organization Autism Speaks, autism’s most-obvious signs tend to appear between 2 and 3 years of age. In some cases, it can be diagnosed as early as 18 months. Some developmental delays associated with autism can be identified and addressed even earlier.