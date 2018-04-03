Work continues removing materials from V.C. Summer Nuclear site

Work crews are salvaging what they can from the now-defunct V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County.

Inspectors with the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff are checking the site just about every week.

“They continue to demobilize the site for SCE&G. There is a Westinghouse presence still on the site,” said ORS Nuclear Programs Manager Ryder Thompson said

“Santee Cooper and SCE&G are in talks on the right of entry agreement which would allow Santee Cooper personnel, mostly contractors, to perform preventative maintenance either on-site or anywhere plant equipment is located,” Thompson said.Last July, SCE&G and Santee Cooper abruptly announced they were no longer building two proposed reactors at the V.C. Summer site. The companies spent more than $4 billion, according to SCE&G’s 2017 4th Quarter Report and asked state regulators to approve nine rate increases for ratepayers since 2009.

Other parts and equipment are being held in two warehouse buildings in Blythewood and West Columbia. Thompson said the leases on those buildings are coming due “relatively quickly.”

“The equipment stored indoors is still exactly the way it was before abandonment,” he said. “The material that’s been left outside, you can see the slight changes due to the weather. ”

Thompson said the more valuable equipment and material are protected in the warehouses or by storage in tents.

“(There’s) not a whole lot of equipment left,” he said. “These are just remnants. I think they focused on the expensive equipment to get off lease first. Now I think they’re down to the lower-cost items and they’re recovering it and they’re returning it to the vendors.”

Thompson said a large heavy lift derrick at the site would not be sold until the bankruptcy of the project’s lead contractor Westinghouse is settled. The Westinghouse bankruptcy was heard in a court in New York on March 27. Another hearing is scheduled for May.

Attorneys for SCE&G told the state Public Service Commission that the utilities would not have abandoned the project if Westinghouse had not declared bankruptcy.

“Based on the site activity, it’s really just winding down,” Thompson said. “They’re diligently trying to remove the equipment in an effort to close it all out and hand it over to Santee Cooper at some point.”

ORS Spokesperson Ron Aiken said SCE&G wants to transfer the operating license to Santee Cooper. The Santee Cooper board voted to approve accepting the operating license but has asked for a stay until the utility could review its financial situation.

“Santee Cooper, they are leaning toward the preservation and preventative maintenance of the site so issues like security, like preventative maintenance personnel, all those, I believe would fall over to only Santee Cooper’s hands should SCANA (SCE&G’s parent company) be able to get rid of the license and potentially transfer it to Santee Cooper,” said Ron Aiken, ORS spokesperson.

The ORS says a small number of SCE&G employees continue to work at the site, along with a contracting firm. The combined force totals about 25-30 workers, plus a security staff.

“There’s a small amount of SCE&G employees that are still working at the site overseeing all the work and there’s a contractor doing the craft labor,” Thompson said. “Westinghouse is still on site trying to close out their equipment that’s still on site. It’s just a handful of folks.”

Click here to read the ORS New Nuclear Development Update Report on V. C. Summer Units 2 and 3 from inspectors’ visit on March 19.