North Myrtle Beach police release video of attempted kidnapping

North Myrtle Beach Police released video footage of two children who said that they were almost kidnapped Saturday morning.

The Sun News newspaper reports one clip shows a girl running through a parking lot looking around and then talking to a man.

According to a police report, the children said they were walking when a black van drove up and slowed down as it approached near them. The two children said they ran and hid behind a home for about five minutes, and resumed walking again when they did not see the vehicle.

The report said the van then drove up to the children again, causing them to split up and run away in a panic.

The police report stated that a bald, black, muscular man in his 30s drove up beside one of the children and grabbed her arm as she was running, the child was able to break away and run to a motel for help.