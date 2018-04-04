SC Chamber members say workforce is number one issue for businesses

Member businesses have told the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce their number one issue recently has been filling jobs with qualified people.

“As we travel the state and our members give us feedback, workforce is the number one issue facing businesses in South Carolina right now,” said SC Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ted Pitts. “They seek available workforce that have the right skills to do the jobs they need to do to be successful.”

The issue was raised in the chamber’s 2018 Workforce and Jobs Report, which analyzes employment data and offers insight to state leaders and educators. It also includes information on wages. The information is broken down by region.

“It kind of lays out where we are and where we’re headed,” Pitts said. “We’re hopeful the business community can provide input and feedback as the workforce entities on the state level are developed and grown.”

“Health care is one of the ones that really jumps out at you as a place where South Carolina is going to need to have available workforce to fill the jobs in the healthcare profession,” he said.

“The private sector’s not sitting back waiting on anybody to train the workforce, obviously,” he said. “They’re on the front lines and they’re implementing a lot of innovative ways to recruit and train workers to South Carolina. We want to make sure South Carolinians have the jobs that help them provide for their family and become good, productive, taxpaying citizens.”

Pitts said the opportunities in manufacturing continues to grow in the state.

“We need to make sure that South Carolinians have the skills to do those jobs and ultimately, it’s our goal and the state’s goal, when you recruit industry to South Carolina, that those jobs are filled by South Carolinians, which means we have some work to do on the skills front,” he said.

But some employers are willing to train workers if they have good soft skills, known to most people as work ethic.

“They’re willing to train them but they need somebody that can show up to work on time and pass the drug test. And that’s not something folks like to talk about but it’s reality. We’ve got to have South Carolinians that can meet those minimum standards and employers will train them. There are needs and we’ve got to make sure South Carolinians are ready to fill those needs,” Pitts said.

“We’ve got to find a way to re-integrate South Carolinians back into the workforce that haven’t been participating, for whatever reason,” he said. “And we’ve got to make sure that they have the right skills to do the jobs that are here today.”

“South Carolina employers take care of their employees,” he said. “And that’s one of the good things that we have. And we have a culture here and have a work ethic here with our workers that’s recognized internationally.”