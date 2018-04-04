SC Chamber members say workforce is number one issue for businesses

Member businesses have told the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce their number one struggle is filling jobs with qualified people.

“As we travel the state and our members give us feedback, workforce is the number one issue facing businesses in South Carolina right now,” SC Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ted Pitts said. “They seek available workforce that have the right skills to do the jobs they need to do to be successful.”

The issue was raised in the chamber’s 2018 Workforce and Jobs Report, which analyzes employment data and offers insight to state leaders and educators. It also includes information on wages. The information is broken down by region.

“It kind of lays out where we are and where we’re headed,” Pitts said. “We’re hopeful the business community can provide input and feedback as the workforce entities on the state level are developed and grown. Health care is one of the ones that really jumps out at you as a place where South Carolina is going to need to have available workforce to fill the jobs in the healthcare profession.”

Training for those jobs is also a critical need for those businesses.

“The private sector’s not sitting back waiting on anybody to train the workforce, obviously,” Pitts said. “They’re on the front lines and they’re implementing a lot of innovative ways to recruit and train workers to South Carolina. We want to make sure South Carolinians have the jobs that help them provide for their family and become good, productive, taxpaying citizens.”

But some employers are willing to train workers if they have good “soft” skills, which is considered to be subjective measurements such as work ethic.

“They’re willing to train them but they need somebody that can show up to work on time and pass the drug test,” Pitts said. “And that’s not something folks like to talk about but it’s reality. We’ve got to have South Carolinians that can meet those minimum standards and employers will train them. There are needs and we’ve got to make sure South Carolinians are ready to fill those needs.”