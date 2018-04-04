SC House passes bill to study sale of Santee Cooper

Members of the state House voted Tuesday to form a committee which would review if South Carolina should sell off the Santee Cooper power utility.

The 104-7 vote approved a proposal which would also let the governor fire the current board which runs Santee Cooper, although its members would remain until replacements are found.

“Right now, the only way the governor can remove a member of the Santee Cooper board is through proof of malfeasance,” State Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, said. “And sometimes, just because you’re not engaged in malfeasance doesn’t mean that you’re making the decisions that are best for the people you represent.”

Gov. Henry McMaster has pushed for the utility’s sale ever since it abandoned work on the V.S. Summer nuclear expansion last year. Santee Cooper currently holds $9 billion in bond debt which helped pay for construction in the joint venture with South Carolina Electric & Gas. The governor has spoken with representatives from several out-of-state power companies, including NextEra Energy, to field potential offers.

“How can we make informed decisions in this body if there are coalitions meeting that are smaller, behind closed doors and the terms of the deals change like the days of the week?” State Rep. Peter McCoy, R-James Island. “It’s wrong.”

Some lawmakers said they had concerns about the Santee Cooper Evaluation and Recommendation Committee’s makeup, which would have three members chosen by the governor, the House Speaker, Senate President pro tempore and the party leaders from the House and Senate. State Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach, wanted to ensure some of the committee members are from areas which are served by Santee Cooper or electric cooperatives which buy power from the utility.

“We’ll guarantee nine members from (the House) and the Senate serving on the committee,” Clemmons said. “But it does not guarantee any co-op area or any direct service area will be represented.”

The proposal now goes to the Senate. Gov. Henry McMaster supports the bill, although he has already said he wants to sell off Santee Cooper. “The leadership of this rogue agency has demonstrated on numerous occasions that their interest lies in protecting their own jobs rather than protecting their own ratepayers,” he said in a statement. “As I have stated before — the only feasible solution to protect ratepayers from shouldering this debt is the sale of Santee Cooper.