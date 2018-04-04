SCE&G asks for permission to sell V.C. Summer materials to GA nuclear project

SCE&G wants to sell nearly $2 million worth of materials left over from the failed V.C. Summer construction project to a company in Georgia who is building a nuclear reactor there.

SCE&G is asking the Public Service Commission to approve a $1.85 million sale of materials from the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station to the company building to Vogtle project near Waynesboro, Georgia. The materials include rebar, structural steel, and pipe.

Last July SCE&G and Santee Cooper announced they were abandoning a nearly decade-long construction project on the nuclear reactor in Fairfield County. Money from the sale will go toward unrecovered costs of the unfinished units.

In its request, SCE&G says money from the sale will reduce “the total amount to be recovered by customers.”

The Vogtle site is being built by Southern Nuclear Operating Company, Inc. for Georgia Power. Click here to read the request submitted by SCE&G to the PSC.

SCE&G has been working on preserving construction materials at the V.C. Summer site.