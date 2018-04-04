SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SCE&G wants to sell nearly $2 million worth of materials left over from its abandoned nuclear project to a Georgia company

— SC House approves bill which would expand South Carolina’s anti-terrorism laws to include new state-level crimes

— For the first time in four decades, the town of Goose Creek will have a new man occupying the mayor’s office

— Upstate businesswoman Pamela Evette hoping to be the first Republican woman elected as lieutenant governor in SC