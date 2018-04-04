Candidates for governor to address women’s equality at Columbia forum

Four gubernatorial candidates have agreed to address women’s empowerment at a forum next week.

The Women’s Rights & Empowerment Network will host a nonpartisan event on Tuesday, April 10th at the University of South Carolina’s Alumni Center in Columbia.

The network said in a release that it is no coincidence the event will be held on National Equal Pay Day.

Candidates will be given 20 minutes to answer questions about issues affecting women and families in South Carolina.

Confirmed participants include Democratic candidates Phil Noble, State Rep. James Smith and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis. The lone Republican to take part will be former Department of Health and Environmental Control chief Catherine Templeton.

The gubernatorial candidates’ forum will follow WERN’s 2nd annual summit. This year’s summit theme is Women’s Economic Empowerment and new conversations sparked by the “Me Too” movement against sexual misconduct or discrimination.