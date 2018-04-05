Four South Carolina universities establish program for educators to earn doctorates

Four South Carolina colleges have announced a new partnership designed to improve the number of teachers receiving advanced degrees.

Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, Winthrop University and The Citadel have joined forces to provide a transition from each institution’s Education Specialist (Ed.S.) degree programs to Clemson’s Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) program in Education Systems Improvement Studies.

Clemson’s education dean George Peterson told South Carolina Radio Network the program is designed to improve educators throughout South Carolina.

“Clemson and our partner schools are collaborating across the state in order to enhance the educational capacity of our teachers, principals and superintendents and counselors,” he said.

Students completing Ed.S. programs at any of the four institutions will be considered academically eligible for Clemson’s Ed.D., which will speed their completion time. Clemson will deliver the Ed.D. program in several formats, including online and hybrid, at off-campus sites across the state.

The consortium has geared the program to part-time students and full-time employees who wish to remain in the school or practice setting. The institutions have dubbed this combined effort the “Consortium for Innovative Educational Practice,” which aims to improve student outcomes by addressing ongoing, critical educational issues in the state through research initiatives.

The Ed.D. is a more applied doctoral research program that prepares teachers for the application of appropriate and specific practices, new knowledge and program stewardship, according to the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate.

By design, Clemson’s Ed.D. program in Educational Systems Improvement Studies will explore complex problems in education and require a research dissertation.

The 42 semester-hour program is divided between 24 course credit hours and 18 hours of research. The faculty has designed the curriculum so that the coursework is completed in 12 calendar months, from May to April.

The plans are to admit the first cohort of 15 to 20 students in May.