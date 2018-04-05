SCGOP distances itself from its own Sanford challenger who ran as Democrat in 2016

The South Carolina Republican Party’s Executive Committee voted Wednesday to pass a resolution denouncing one of its own candidates who is challenging U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford’s reelection this summer.

In a conference call meeting, the committee approved the resolution criticizing Dimitri Cherny, who previously challenged Sanford as a Democratic candidate in 2016. In announcing his decision to run as a Republican this year, the avowed Bernie Sanders supporter said he believes it is the only way to win in the gerrymandered First Congressional District.

Republicans were not amused.

“The single most important thing that political parties can do is nominate candidates for public office, but parties in this state have no legal control over who can file to run for their nomination,” SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said in a statement. “And this guy openly admits he’s running in our primary to give liberals two chances to keep a Republican from winning in November. It’s insane.”

The resolution calls on Republicans to treat Cherny’s campaign as “a political stunt.” It is rare for political parties to either support or denigrate a specific candidate during the primary, although not unprecedented. South Carolina’s Democratic Party endorsed a candidate in their own 2016 Second Congressional District primary because his opponent had previously run as a Republican for the same seat. That candidate narrowly won before losing handily to U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson in the general election.

McKissick called on the legislature to pass a law allowing political parties to have more control over which candidates can run in their primaries.

“People have a right to freely associate with each other to advocate what they believe in, which means that we also have the right ‘not’ to associate with someone as well. That should include political parties,” he said. “It’s another reason why we need the option to register by party in this state.”

Sanford is already expected to face a difficult reelection campaign in both the primary and general election. State Rep. Kate Arrington, R-Summerville, is attacking Sanford for his frequent criticism of President Trump as she tries to unseat him in the Republican primary. Meanwhile, Charleston attorney Joe Cunningham is hoping Democrats can pull off an upset in the First District, where 47 percent voted against Trump in 2016 (the lowest of any GOP-held South Carolina district).