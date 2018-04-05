Summer enrichment experience exposes high school kids to opportunities in medical field

A summer enrichment program offered by an Upstate college gives high school students an inside look at jobs in the medical field, encouraging them to pursue careers in medicine.

“We try to teach them something about careers in science and medicine,” Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine anatomy professor Joel Attance said. He is director of the school’s Summer Enrichment Experience. “So we’re really trying to encourage them through this week to think that, ‘This is something that I could do. I could become a physician or another healthcare profession.'”

The week-long program has been offered free of charge to interested high school students at the Spartanburg campus since 2014. Rising 10th through 12th-grade students are eligible.

“They are learning some basics in science and medicine,” Attance said. “And their attitudes toward science and medicine, particularly careers in science and medicine, are improving.”

The program is designed to demonstrate that medical education is attainable and other opportunities beyond traditional physicians.

“That’s the first step,” Attance said. “They come away positive about taking more science classes in high school or in college. We really want to encourage them.”

Attance said they hope to encourage students to specialize in areas where there is a shortage of doctors and medical facilities.

“What we do need is physicians to practice in underserved areas,” he said. “Part of what our program is doing is we try to recruit kids from underserved areas and we are in an underserved area. So pretty much when we bring kids in, they are from an underserved area and they’re more likely, hopefully . . . to return and practice in these areas.”

Attance said the school is trying to attract kids from Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee counties. “The idea is to get kids in, high school kids from these counties, expose them to a week of what it would be like in medical school and expose them to some basic tenets of science and medicine,” he said. “And, hopefully by doing that, we’re encouraging them to pursue a career in science and medicine.”

In addition to encouraging students to become doctors, the program is designed to encourage other positions in medicine such as nursing, physician assistant, nurse practitioner, pharmacist or pharmacology.

Attance authored a study published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association evaluating the Summer Enrichment Experience. Based on student surveys, the study concluded the SEE program improves students’ medical knowledge and understanding of medical school, which could increase the likelihood that the students become physicians.

For more information on the SEE program, click here or call 864-327-9844.