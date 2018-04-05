Three Midlands teens are dead after a police chase in Lexington County ended in a crash Wednesday night.

The Lexington County Coroner’s office identified the victims as 15-year-old Travis Green Jr., 13-year-old Travion Green and 15-year-old Reshad Davis of Columbia.

All died of multiple traumatic injuries. Irmo Police said none of the three were wearing seatbelts. Three others were injured.

Police said officers tried to pull over a speeding car around 9:30 pm., but the driver did not stop. Captain Courtney Dennis said there were 6 people in the vehicle, ranging in ages from 13 to 18. He said there were too many people inside the car to match the number of seats.

The chase ended when the vehicle hit a tree.

Detectives said the car had been reported stolen out of Columbia. They also said they recovered a gun off one of the teens.

After Wednesday’s incident, five people have now been killed in Midlands police chases over the past two weeks. Richland County deputies said a passenger died after a stolen car chased by a deputy crashed into a restaurant last week. That came a day after another man was shot and killed in a standoff with Lexington County sheriff’s deputies after a chase that ended on the shoulder of Interstate 26 .