Over 60,000 advertised jobs available in South Carolina in March

There were more than 60,000 advertised jobs in South Carolina during March, according to the Conference Board’s monthly Help Wanted Online (HWOL) report.

However, that number is down slightly to 60,300 from 61,300 in February.

Department of Employment and Workforce spokesman Bob Bouyea told South Carolina Radio Network the change is an indication of the state’s job market.

“It is taking may be a longer period of time to fill because of the tighter labor market,” he said. “Here in South Carolina, we have 4.4 percent unemployment, which is fairly low for this state.”

He said those listed jobs are the ones known to the public. “If you look back over the last year, that’s been fairly consistent, we’ve been in the low 60,000,” he added.

The South Carolina industry with the most job openings is professional and related jobs (19,032 listed) and paying an average hourly wage of $29.69. This sector is followed by sales and office (11,710), paying on average $15.98 per hour.

The February Supply/Demand rate stands at 1.66 unemployed for each advertised vacancy in South Carolina. The national February Supply/Demand rate is 1.42.