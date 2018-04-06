Defense firm to layoff 233 at its Summerville operation

A defense firm will layoff 233 at its Summerville operation as a Navy contract comes to an end.

The Post and Courier reports that United Kingdom-based BAE Systems notified the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce about the planned layoffs as required under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The company said in a filing that the first job cuts are slated for May 31 and will involve 51 employees. Three more rounds of layoffs for a total of 182 will follow and are planned through the end of September.

The jobs vary from engineers to warehouse workers.

The contract was for retrofitting and upgrading existing mine-resistant military vehicles with enhanced communications systems and technology intended to protect the occupants.