Defense firm to lay off more than 200 at Summerville operation

A defense firm will lay off 233 employees at its Summerville plant as its contract with the Navy comes to an end.

The Post and Courier reports that British corporation BAE Systems notified the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce about the planned layoffs as required under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The company said the first job cuts are slated for May 31 and will involve 51 employees. Three more rounds of layoffs will follow and are planned through the end of September.

The impacted jobs range from engineers to warehouse workers.

The company’s contract with the Navy was to retrofit and upgrade existing mine-resistant military vehicles (MRAPs) with enhanced communications systems and technology intended to protect the vehicle’s passengers.