Health center HR supervisor accused of creating fake employees, taking $416,000 in pay herself

A Blythewood woman has pleaded guilty to stealing government funds from a nonprofit health center.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that 50-year-old Teresa Yarborough-Walker stole more than $400,000 during her time at Genesis Health Care by creating fake employees and diverting the salaries to herself. She was the human resources supervisor at the nonprofit which offers medical services to poor, rural communities.

Prosecutors said Walker modified payroll software so her management would not receive reports about the payments. FBI investigators believe she ultimately stole more than $416,000.

She will face a 10-year maximum sentence when she returns to court at a later date, but her guilty plea and lack of a previous criminal record makes that maximum unlikely. She also faces a potential $250,000 fine.

Genesis is a qualified health center funded by the federal Health Resources Service Administration. Many of its patients are on Medicare and Medicaid. While headquartered in West Columbia, it has clinics in Darlington, Florence, Lamar, Olanta and Walterboro.