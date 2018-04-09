Ads promoting Dominion-SCANA deal return to SC airwaves

Dominion Energy is running commercials in South Carolina again to promote its purchase of troubled utility SCANA after a nearly two-month hiatus.

The last advertising run of Dominion came under fire by some state lawmakers for being deceptive and airing in some markets not served by SCANA, the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas.

According to The State newspaper, the Virginia-based energy company did not say if it had made any changes to its spots promoting the deal. The ads ran in newspapers, online and on radio and TV as both companies seek approval from regulators on the merger (and from the legislators who vote on those regulators).

The second round of advertisements come right before a state Senate vote on a plan that would make it more difficult for Dominion to complete the acquisition. Dominion has agreed to purchase SCANA and offer its electric customers a $10-a-month rate cut and refunds of about $1,000 for the failed VC Summer nuclear expansion project in Fairfield County.

Some state lawmakers said that Dominion was misleading power customers in its first run of advertisements by promoting its $1,000 refunds without revealing that it plans to those same customers nearly $3.8 billion more for the failed project over time. Some also said that SCANA was engaging in fear-mongering by pointing out the potential of a bankruptcy of SCANA.

The state House has approved a resolution which would prevent SCANA or Dominion from using customers’ power bills to cover debt from the ill-fated V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project until the state Public Service Commission makes a decision. The Senate has not yet voted on the resolution

Dominion spent more than $3.7 million to produce and buy the ads before suspending them in February.