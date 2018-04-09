Air Force destroys eight WWII-era bombs discovered at future Conway development site

An explosive ordnance team has destroyed a dozen World War II-era bombs after construction crews discovered them last week in Horry County woods that are being torn down to build a future housing development.

Staff Sgt. Victor Martinez of the Shaw Air Force Base team said eight of the munitions were five-inch rockets likely dropped during World War II, when the Army Air Force used Myrtle Beach as an air field. The property was then used as part of the Conway Bombing and Gunnery Range practice bombing site.

“They used to drop everything,” Martinez said, in video uploaded by the Air Force’s 20th Fighter Wing. “We’ve been here multiple times before.”

In addition to the eight rocket bombs, Martinez said the construction crew also found four more plaster-filled explosives. The explosive ordnance team cleared the area on April 4, then detonated 16 blocks of C-4 on the potential warheads.

“If it was an explosive hazard, it’s going to get rid of it an neutralize it completely,” Martinez said. “And if it wasn’t an explosive hazard, that verifies it’s going to be safe to handle.”

The land near the Carolina Forest community is being cleared to eventually build a new subdivision known as The Parks. Horry County Police closed nearby Carolina Forest Boulevard during the detonation.

Myrtle Beach Air Force Base was closed in 1993, as part of the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) recommendations.