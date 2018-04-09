DHEC asks state residents to submit birds for West Nile testing

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is asking residents to help it track the West Nile virus.

DHEC asked anyone who finds a dead bird on their property to submit the carcass to one of its offices for West Nile testing — a request made every year at the beginning of mosquito season.

“It helps our surveillance program by playing a key role of alerting the department to West Nile virus activity across the state,” Vector Program Coordinator Travis Shealy said. “It gives us an idea of where West Nile is occurring in birds before it can get to the human population.”

According to DHEC, West Nile virus is transmitted to humans and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected by feeding on infected birds. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV. However, most people infected with the virus never show symptoms. Only about 1 in 5 people who are infected will develop a fever and other symptoms. Of those, roughly 1 out of 150 develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

“We’re actually looking for recently deceased birds. Birds that don’t show any signs of decay,” Shealy said. “Or birds that don’t show signs that they’ve been shot or wounded.”

DHEC warns people not to touch dead birds.

“We advise to not handle birds with their bare hands. So what we suggest is using gloves or taking two Ziploc baggies, turning them inside-out, grabbing the bird, then flipping the bags back right,” Shealy said.

Birds should be delivered to regional DHEC officers within 24-36 hours and kept cool or on ice until brought to the agency. Shealy says to freeze the carcass if it cannot be delivered within 36 hours.

“It’s a big help every year,” Shealy said. “We do rely on the public for their help… You can’t say there’s going to be a good season or a bad season. It is cyclical. But we are in the business of doing this surveillance for potential viruses in the state,” Shealy said.

