SCGOP to ask its voters if they should be able to register as Republicans before elections

South Carolina’s GOP will ask its voters if the state should allow them to register by party.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick proposed the advisory referendum in this summer’s primary that will ask voters if they want to change the law so they can register by party. The referendum would not be binding and is only meant to gauge support for potentially changing the law.

“It’s a simple matter of whether or not people should have the right to associate and work together to advance their beliefs,” McKissick said in a statement. “We believe that they do, and we believe that should include political parties as well.”

South Carolina is one of 15 states which use open primaries, meaning voters do not have to identify as Democratic or Republican in order to vote in that party’s primary (although they can vote in no more than one primary per election cycle). The state GOP has long advocated closing off its primaries to those who do not identify as Republican. The issue flared up again last month after a Charleston man filed to run for U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford’s seat as a Republican despite previously running for the same seat as a Democrat.

However, this referendum (along with a companion bill in the state House of Representatives) would not close off party primaries. It would only give voters the option of choosing their political preference when registering to vote. McKissick said there would be no consequences when it came to casting a ballot in the primary itself.

“By not allowing that option (of closing primaries), the government creates a barrier that inhibits political parties in connecting with voters in a day when there is already so much apathy about politics,” McKissick continued. “Political parties need to be able to do a better job of connecting with and engaging like-minded individuals in the political process, and partisan registration makes that easier.”

The South Carolina Democratic Party will also ask its own voters other advisory referendum questions on medical marijuana legalization and whether governors should be required to accept federal Medicaid funding.