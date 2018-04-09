SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC’s Democratic Party chairman is asking for a state investigation into U.S. Rep Ralph Norman

— Norman disputes that he broke any laws by placing his handgun on a table during town hall meeting. Criticizes news coverage as “new low”

— A driver is facing a DUI charge in Greenville after a pedestrian was killed in a collision

— The plan of a would-be robber at a North Myrtle Beach gas station didn’t quite go as expected for a man being billed the “sticky note bandit”