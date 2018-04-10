Attorney general won’t seek charges against Norman for displaying gun in meet-and-greet

The State Law Enforcement Division and Attorney General Alan Wilson have decided not to prosecute U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman for taking out a loaded gun during a meeting with constituents in Rock Hill last week.

The attorney general said in a statement investigators do not see the action as a “prosecutable offense” since no one at the meeting disputes that Norman put the gun on a table to make a point about gun safety.

“Although South Carolina law allows the carrying of a handgun only in certain authorized circumstances, such as compliance with the (concealed weapons permit) law, we agree… there is no prosecutable offense under the undisputed circumstances of this incident.”

South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson asked SLED to investigate after the incident, claiming Norman purposely took out the gun to intimidate members of the audience. “There was no reason to pull out your gun,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “I deal with all types of people on a regular basis that want to voice their opinions and concerns, and not I’m not so much of a coward that I have to put a gun on my desk that I disagree with something someone says to me.”

Robertson was not at the Friday meet-and-greet, but insists the lack of charges shows a “culture of corruption” between the Republicans Norman, Wilson and 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Brackett initially recused himself from the case due to his friendship with Norman, but the attorney general’s statement indicated he and the solicitor agreed on the conclusion.

Norman received national attention after he took out the weapon and placed it on a table at the Rock Hill restaurant. Norman said he wanted to demonstrate that guns themselves are not dangerous unless a person uses them. He said the gun was on the table for a few minutes before he re-holstered it.

Members of the organization Mothers Demand Action for Gun Sense were present at the time and criticized his actions, arguing it was reckless and risked the safety of his audience.

Robertson cited Section 16-23-410 of state law when he filed his initial complaint. The law makers it illegal to “present” or “point” a gun at another person. The law does not require the gun be loaded for the actions to be a crime. State law requires concealable weapons be carried in a way that keeps them hidden from public view except when needed in self-defense or the defense of property.

Norman has insisted he did not have the intent to threaten or intimidate anyone, which prosecutors normally require to seek a conviction. He previously criticized news outlets and political opponents he said were creating “hysteria” about the incident. “The (Rock Hill) Herald (newspaper) has hit a new low and I’m done,” he told WRHI radio. “For them to quote people who weren’t there… (portraying) me as waving the gun and acting like some madman is the low of the low.”