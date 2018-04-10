Volvo to build center in Charleston area to train technicians

Volvo Cars plans to build a training center near its future Lowcountry plant to teach technicians nationwide.

According to The Post and Courier, individuals will be trained on how to repair the technologies the Swedish automaker uses in its vehicle production. The new center will be called Volvo University and is also seen as a way to attract more workers into automotive technician jobs which can often go unfilled despite a growing field.

The company has not yet chosen the location, but hopes to make a decision by next year. The new center most likely will not be at its $1.1 billion auto manufacturing plant currently under construction in Berkeley County.

Volvo said that the center will train thousands of technicians for dealerships nationwide at classes held at the site twice a year.

The Swedish company has pledged nearly 3,000 jobs by the mid-2020s.