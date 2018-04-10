White House taps new top federal prosecutor for SC

President Donald Trump has tapped a Columbia attorney as his choice to be the next top federal prosecutor in South Carolina.

The White House announced Tuesday the president tapped attorney Sherri Lydon to be the next U.S. Attorney for South Carolina. She will replace Bill Nettles, who was among the Obama-era appointees removed from office in Trump’s first year. The office has been led by interim U.S. Attorney Beth Drake since then.

Lydon founded Lydon Law Firm and specializes in “white collar” clients. She represented former Lexington Sheriff James Metts during his 2014 bribery charges. Ultimately, Metts agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to harbor and conceal illegal aliens and had his bribery-related charges dropped. He was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.

Lydon previously worked as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the office and as Chief of the State Grand Jury. She graduated from Clemson University and the University of South Carolina School of Law.

The U.S. Senate will need to approve her nomination.