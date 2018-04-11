Effort to prevent state health plan from covering abortions for rape, incest falls short

After a tough debate Wednesday, the South Carolina Senate rejected a proposal which would have blocked the state health plan from covering abortions for victims of rape or incest.

Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, proposed the budget amendment. “The employer shall not be forced to pay for the killing of an unborn child,” he said on the Senate floor. “The employer, in this case, is the state. So it is taxpayer money that is going to pay for these abortions.”

The 23-19 vote to kill the amendment came after Senate Democrats threatened to hold up the entire state budget if it was included. State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, threatened a filibuster.

Hutto argued many victims would not be able to afford an abortion without the plan’s help. “This is not about abortions,” he said. “It’s about crime victims.”

Current law does not allow State Health Plan to fund abortions, with the exceptions of rape, incest and if the mother’s life is at risk. While the state tracks the number of abortions funded by the health plan each year, it does not differentiate the circumstances surrounding each.

Cash, who also wants to ban all abortions in the state, argued state taxpayers should not be made to pay for the killing of unborn children. “You’re saying you want the health plan to pay to kill the baby,” he said. “I’m saying the health plan would pay for the baby to be born.”