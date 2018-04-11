Governor nominates new chairman of state environmental board

Gov. Henry McMaster has nominated a former Boeing executive to be the next chairman for South Carolina’s environmental and health board.

McMaster on Wednesday tapped Mark Elam as his choice to chair the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control.

Elam was previously in charge of community and government outreach at Boeing’s plant in North Charleston. He is no newcomer to state government, however, having served as former governor Carroll Campbell’s chief of staff and senior legal counsel. He was also director of state government relations for Honeywell International and was an assistant attorney general in the 1980s. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina law school.

“I am confident that Mr. Elam will provide the leadership at the Department of Health and Environmental Control that South Carolinians deserve – striking the necessary balance between protecting our state’s invaluable natural resources and allowing South Carolina businesses to grow and thrive without being subjected to burdensome overregulation, all while promoting and protecting public health in our great state,” McMaster said in a statement.

Elam will replace previous chairman Allen Amsler, who resigned from the position in February.

The DHEC board makes the final decision on agency regulations or license approvals and rejections. Its members choose the agency’s executive director, a position currently vacant.

The Senate will need to approve the nomination.