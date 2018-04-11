South Carolina’s network of Children’s Advocacy Centers play important role

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson honored the state’s network of children’s advocacy centers on Tuesday as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Wilson said the centers are on the front line in the battle against child abuse.

“That is 8,551 children who actually were part of a case that was reported,” he said at a Statehouse ceremony honoring the centers. “And this isn’t the first time they were abused. Because rarely when a child comes to an advocacy center were they abused just one time.”

State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said the centers are a vital tool in treatment of child abuse victims. “By increasing access to trauma-informed care children who have experienced trauma and toxic stress in their lives, South Carolina can improve the lives of children throughout South Carolina.”

The 17 centers across South Carolina provide services to start the healing process through assessment, treatment, education, and community partnerships.

State Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, said the centers play an important role in treating children. “We all know that they help abused children and that they oversee the reclamation of those abused children.”