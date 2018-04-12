Effort to defund Planned Parenthood fails in SC Senate

An effort to stop funding for Planned Parenthood through the state Senate’s budget plan was shot down twice Thursday.

One of the amendments sponsored by State Sen. Shane Martin, R-Spartanburg, would have stripped $34 million in Medicaid funds from going towards family planning, which he argued helps subsidize the three abortion clinics across South Carolina.

“A vote on this amendment is basically a vote if you want to use taxpayer dollars to fund abortions or not. It’s really that simple,” said Martin on the floor of the Senate during a spirited debate. An earlier amendment by State Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, would have similarly struck out funding for Planned Parenthood.

Federal law prevents taxpayer money from funding abortions except in the case of rape, incest and risk to the mother’s life. However, anti-abortion lawmakers claim the Medicaid funding subsidizes other services and keep the abortion clinics running.

“Where they’re ripping babies apart and killing them with taxpayer dollars, that’s really all this amendment is doing, is stopping that,” Martin said.

But opponents argued the cuts would decimate contraception, condoms, and other reproductive services at clinics across the state. “(Martin) is trying to attack one perceived problem, but he’s going after money that doesn’t go in that direction,” State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic accused the amendment of attacking “women’s health care.”

“The defeat of this political move ensures that South Carolinians who rely on Medicaid as their primary insurance can continue to seek basic health services at the provider of their choice, including Planned Parenthood,” spokeswoman Vicki Ringer said.

The budget amendments were debated as the Senate was working the state’s $8.2 billion general fund budget. Both were defeated in two different close votes.