Gov. McMaster leads his Republican rivals in fundraising

Gov. Henry McMaster is leading his GOP primary opponents in fundraising two month’s before party voters head to the polls, although one opponent is close behind in the money race.

According to The State newspaper, McMaster raised $740,910 from January through March, giving his campaign nearly $3 million on hand.

“This latest show of support further underscores that the momentum is on our side as Gov. McMaster’s message of cutting taxes, instituting Medicaid work requirements, preventing sanctuary cities, and growing our economy resonates with voters,” his campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg told the newspaper.

The governor’s challenger former state environmental chief Catherine Templeton raised almost $558,000 for the quarter, leaving her with $2.5 million cash on hand.

Newcomer John Warren reported almost $660,000 in new money, although most of that was roughly $500,000 he personally gave his campaign.

The other two Republicans in the race raised much lower amounts. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant reported only $22,000 in the quarter (with $182,000 on hand), while former Lt. GOv. Yancey McGill raised a mere $8,200 for a total of just $423 on hand.

None of the three Democratic candidates had released their financial information for the first 2018 quarter as of Wednesday evening.