Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— An effort to stop funding for Planned Parenthood through the state’s budget was shot down twice Thursday

— A state Senate transportation panel advanced a bill which would reinstate eye exams for citizens who get their driver’s license renewed

— Postal Service worker in Greer charged with stealing mail

— Anti-litter group Palmetto Pride hopes new campaign will lead South Carolinians to have “zero tolerance” for trash