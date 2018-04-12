State to take over Pee Dee school district amid its financial issues

South Carolina’s top education said Wednesday she has declared a state of emergency at a struggling Pee Dee school district, allowing the state to take over its operations.

It’s the second time Education Superintendent Molly Spearman has made the decision for a district in the Interstate 95 corridor, colloquially known as the “Corridor of Shame” for the rural, low-income districts which populate it.

Spearman ordered the takeover of Williamsburg County School District Wednesday, saying its leaders repeatedly failed to properly account for federal money and caused the district to lose nearly $600,000 meant for special education teachers (roughly equivalent to half the district’s IDEA disabilities funding, according to Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown).

“This is not an overnight decision,” she told reporters in the announcement. “This has been something that we’ve been working on for several years. And we’re just not satisfied with the progress that has been made.”

She said the state has attempted to help and advise the district since the 2014-15 school year, but problems with high turnover and financial mismanagement failed to correct the problems. Wednesday’s order effectively fires Williamsburg County School Superintendent Carrie Brock and the locally-elected school board. Spearman tapped Dr. Rose Wilder as the district’s acting superintendent.

A State Law Enforcement Division spokesman confirmed the office is reviewing the district’s finances.

The superintendent said she made the decision one day after meeting with parents, students and officials in Kingstree. During the meeting, she proposed the takeover amongst two other options: doing nothing or continuing to collaborate with the district.

Of the district’s ten schools and career centers, only two are considered “all clear” for accreditation. Seven are on “advised” accreditation, one is on probation and the last has a warning.

“This goes beyond just the money,” Spearman said. “These are basic things in serving students with disabilities.”

Language included in the state budget allows the Education Department to take over a district if its financial difficulties and student performance create the need for a “state of emergency.” Spearman used the same power to take control of Allendale County School District last year. The state also previously took control of two schools in Timmonsville with operational issues.

South Carolina Radio Network was not able to reach Brock or school board chairman Alfred Darby for comment.

There is no timeline at this point for the state to return control back to the local board.