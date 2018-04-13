Citadel chooses assistant Marines commandant as new president

The second-highest ranking officer in the Marine Corps is set to become the Citadel’s 20th president, nearly 40 years after graduating from South Carolina’s military college.

Citadel’s Board of Visitors voted Thursday to elect Gen. Glenn Walters as the school’s new leader, although an interim president will have to take the helm until Walters formally retires from active duty. He will replace Gen. John Rosa, who announced his retirement last year after 11 years leading the college.

“It is an honor and a thrill to be asked to lead one of America’s great institutions of higher education,” Walters said in a statement. “I have always been impressed with the passion and commitment of my alma mater’s alumni, faculty, staff, cadets, students, and friends who have been so generous with their support. Gail and I look forward to returning to Charleston and continuing the superb work that John and Donna Rosa have done to advance our beloved institution. I feel like I’m coming home.”

Walters is currently serving as the 34th Assistant Commandant of the United States Marine Corps. As part of his current duties, he oversees a budget of more than $42 billion and approximately 184,000 active-duty and 38,000 reserve Marines.

He is a 1979 Citadel alumnus and a career aviator. He commanded the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during its deployment to Afghanistan.