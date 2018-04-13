Governor gets some, but not all, items on his legislative wish list after crossover

Governor Henry McMaster said this week there were several important issues he wanted the South Carolina General Assembly to address after the crossover deadline.

He was appeased with one of those issues on Thursday: banning so-called “sanctuary cities” in South Carolina.

“We need that,” he said in a meeting with reporters prior to the Senate vote which inserted the language in its proposed budget. “It’s very important. This is something where we can take action ahead of time to stop problems later on and make a strong statement about how we believe in strong law enforcement and the rule of law in South Carolina.”

Sanctuary cities is the term used to describe those towns which do not turn over arrested suspects in the country illegally over to law enforcement. The amendment’s opponents accused the governor and his allies of playing politics in a reelection year, since no South Carolina cities are considered sanctuaries.

McMaster also hoped legislators would find a way to fund school resource officers in each school across the state, as well as eliminate state income taxes for retired military and first responders.

“We’ve got to have those law enforcement officers in every school,” he said. “We’ve got to do that. If we could keep the children safe, that’s one thing that we have to do.”

Neither was included in the budget the Senate passed this week.

“I’m highly interested in the tax cuts that I’ve recommended,” said McMaster. “We’re going to keep working on these things no matter how long it takes because that’s what we need in this state. Our state’s growing. Our state’s prospering. But there are important measures we need to take and we need to take them right away.”