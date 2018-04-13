Santee Cooper seeks to get involved in SCANA-Dominion merger process

State-owned power utility Santee Cooper says it wants a say in the proposed merger of its former nuclear partner.

Santee Cooper has asked to be a part of the approval process for the potential merger between Midlands-based SCANA and Dominion Energy out of Virginia. Santee Cooper filed the intervention request Thursday with the state Public Service Commission, which would need to sign off on the deal.

However the state-owned utility said it has not yet decided if it will oppose the merger. By filing the intervention request, the utility will have an opportunity to comment or petition on the merger.

Santee Cooper and SCANA partnered on the ill-fated expansion at the V.C. Summer nuclear station which was abandoned last year after $9 billion in construction costs.

The two companies are hoping to reach a final settlement on remaining costs. Subsequent email releases show Santee Cooper officials had concerns over the project’s timeline, particularly after its lead contractor Westinghouse went bankrupt. However, the agency did not move to end the work until July 31 and now faces more than $3 billion in debt largely from the project.

Legislators are attempting to prevent any commission approval of the merger until next year. Meanwhile, senators included language in the budget which would look to examine Santee Cooper’s own future, including the option to sell it off to pay off the debt.