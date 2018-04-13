SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Investigators are on the scene of an Horry County fire which destroyed nine apartments and sent seven people to the hospital

— Federal appeals court says a lawsuit stemming from a pipeline leak near Belton three years ago can be tried in court

— Gov. Henry McMaster got a win in the proposed budget approved by the state Senate this week — a ban on sanctuary cities

— The Marine Corp’s second highest ranking officer is set to become The Citadel’s next president