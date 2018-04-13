Volvo still has 700 jobs to fill in Berkeley County

Swedish automaker Volvo says it still needs to fill 700 jobs at its Berkeley County plant.

According to The Post and Courier, about half of the 1,500 workers needed in the first round of hiring have been already hired, but the toughest jobs remaining to fill are in maintenance and on the production floor. But the company said only about four percent of the people who apply have the basic skills, education, and aptitude needed to make it through the screening process.

A worker training program called ReadySC, which is part of the state’s technical college system, is doing most of the of recruiting and training for new Volvo employees. Recent workshops at the facility attracted large crowds of individuals looking for jobs.

Volvo said that they are confident that they will have the employees when the plant opens in June.

When fully operational, the facility will manufacture 150,000 cars a year. About half of the vehicles will go through the Port of Charleston to be exported to markets around the world. The remainder of the vehicles will be sold across the country.