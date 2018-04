200 million eggs recalled from SC, other states due to salmonella concerns

More than 200 million eggs have been recalled from South Carolina and eight other states after officials worried they may be behind a salmonella outbreak.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the eggs from a North Carolina farm may be the reason for an outbreak which has sickened at least 22 people. The farm voluntarily recalled the eggs after learning of their potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly adults, and others with weakened immune systems. Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, and it can occasionally cause fatal infections.

The eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms are sold under several different brand names including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Wal-Mart’s Great Value brand, Nelms and Sunshine Farms. A brand sold at Waffle House is also among those impacted.

“Consumers with these eggs shouldn’t eat them,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb tweeted. “Throw them away or return them to place of purchase for credit or refund.”

Full list of recalled products:

Item Description Carton UPC

COUNTRY DAYBREAK A LARGE X 30 DOZEN 077236000302

COUNTRY DAYBREAK A LARGE X15 DOZEN 077236000302

COUNTRY DAYBREAK A JUMBO X24 DOZEN 077236000500

COUNTRY DAYBREAK A MEDIUM X30 DOZEN 077236000203

COUNTRY DAYBREAK A XLARGE X30 DOZEN 077236000401

COUNTRY DAYBREAK A JUMBO X12 DOZEN 077236000500

FOOD LION A JUMBO X 12 DOZEN 035826089618

FOOD LION A MEDIUM X15 DOZEN 035826089649

FOOD LION A XLARGE X 15 DOZEN 035826089625

FOOD LION A 18PK LARGE X15 DOZEN 035826089601

FOOD LION A LARGE X15 DOZEN 035826089588

FOOD LION A 6PK LARGE X 15 DOZEN 035826089632

LOOSE A USDA SMALL X 30 DOZEN N/A

LOOSE A USDA MEDIUM X 30 DOZEN N/A

LOOSE A XLARGE X15 DOZEN N/A

LOOSE A XLARGE X30 DOZEN N/A

LOOSE A MEDIUM X 15 DOZEN N/A

LOOSE A MEDIUM X30 DOZEN N/A

LOOSE USDA AA XLARGE X30 DOZEN N/A

LOOSE USDA AA XLARGE X15 DOZEN N/A

LOOSE USDA AA LARGE X30 DOZEN N/A

LOOSE USDA AA LARGE X15 DOZEN N/A

LOOSE USDA AA MEDIUM X30 DOZEN N/A

LOOSE AA XLARGE X30 DOZEN N/A

LOOSE USDA AA LARGE PFG X 30 DOZEN N/A

LOOSE USDA AA LARGE PFG X 15 DOZEN N/A

LOOSE USDA A XLARGE X30 DOZEN N/A

NELMS A JUMBO X24 634181000018

WAFFLE HOUSE LOOSE USDA A LARGE X 30 DOZEN N/A

CRYSTAL FARMS A MEDIUM X3 0077236000203

CRYSTAL FARMS A 18PK MEDIUM X3 0077236000258

CRYSTAL FARMS A 2.5 DOZ MEDIUM X25 077236000124

COUNTRY DAYBREAK A XLARGE X15 DOZEN 077236000401

COUNTRY DAYBREAK USDA GRADE A XLARGE X 240 DOZEN PULP

COUNTRY DAYBREAK USDA GRADE A LARGE RACK X 240 DOZEN PULP

COBURN FARMS A MEDIUM MP X 30 DOZEN 051933182608

COBURN FARMS A LARGE X 30 DOZEN 051933190801

COBURN FARMS A 18PK LARGE X 30 DOZEN 051933182509

SUNSHINE FARMS A JUMBO X 12 DOZEN 804879457336

GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE LARGE (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN N/A

GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE LARGE (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN N/A

GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE MEDIUM (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN N/A

GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE XLARGE (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN N/A

GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE MEDIUM (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN N/A

GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE XLARGE (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN N/A

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 18PK XLARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC078742127132

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK XLARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC078742127128

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA TWIN 18PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC078742127101

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 6PK LARGE X 15 DOZEN 078742127095

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK MEDIUM X 15 DOZEN 078742127224

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC078742127071

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 18PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC078742127088

GREAT VALUE GRADE A 12PK JUMBO X 22 DOZEN RPC078742127149

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 5DZ LARGE X 5 DOZEN 078742127118