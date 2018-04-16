Medical University of South Carolina to open clinic on Daniel Island

The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) will establish a primary care clinic on Daniel Island later this year.

According to The Post and Courier, the project was approved Friday by the Board of Trustees. The hospital also has other primary care clinics in the Lowcountry.

The board was also informed that hospital fundraisers have raised about $130 million to help pay for the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. The total cost for that project is estimated at $388.7 million. It is slated to open in October 2019 on the corner of Calhoun Street and Courtenay in Charleston.

A stand-alone children’s ambulatory complex will open in early 2019. The estimated cost for that building is $57.7 million.