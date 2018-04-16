The 13th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival gets underway this week.

Festival director Jerry Dalton told South Carolina Radio Network there will be 67 films screened. “Filmmakers from around the globe are coming,” he said. “And we’ve got 10 to 12 of them from the UK alone.”

The Myrtle Beach Film Institute will showcase 2017/2018 film productions which took place in Myrtle Beach. The Market Common Grand 14 Theater will be the setting for this year’s event starting Monday and running through Saturday.

Attending this year’s event will be filmmakers, industry professionals and actors from featured films, short films, and documentaries. They will interact with the audience in informal “Q&A” sessions following each film. Meanwhile, the “Film Talks” open forum discussion will feature film professionals sharing their experiences and insider information on the art and business of film.

Dalton said the festival is not just about film, but food as well. “Rarely do you have people who sit down to dinner with good food and have anything but a good time. So the movies, I think is just a really good pairing.”

The official MBIFF 13 begins with screenings starting at 5:30 pm. Opening ceremony starting at 4:15 with the dropping of the slate. Peace, Love and Little Donuts will serve gourmet donuts and coffee in the lobby of The Grand 14 to help open the MBIFF 13.

Over 80% of last year’s films had at least one person attached to the film attend the festival.

For more information go to www.myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com.