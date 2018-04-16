Prison officials say 7 killed, 17 treated for injuries after ‘incident’ at Lee Correctional

South Carolina prison officials say seven inmates have been killed and 17 others needed medical treatment after an “incident” Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution near Bishopville.

The state Department of Corrections released the information on the mass casualty incident via Twitter late Sunday night into Monday morning.

The SCDC said no prison employees or corrections officers were injured.

The incident at Lee CI resulted in 17 inmates requiring outside medical attention and 7 inmates were killed. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) April 16, 2018

Lee Correctional Institution was secured at 2:55 AM following an incident which started at 7:15 PM. The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) April 16, 2018

Corrections Department director Bryan Stirling said the incident began when a fight occurred at a prison dorm around 7:15 p.m. Sunday evening. He said emergency officials were notified, but another fight then broke out in two other dorms. He said the fights were over “territory” and contraband. Stirling said officials waited for reinforcements before reentering the dorm, even as some inmates were fatally injured.

“We gathered people as quickly as we could and went in there as quickly as we could,” he said, adding that low staffing remains an issue at all state facilities.

SLED responded around 9:20 p.m., but did not move to retake control of the first dorm for several hours. The team entered the second dorm around 12:30 a.m., and the third after 2 a.m. Stirling said the correctional officers did not encounter any resistance when they reentered the dorms.

SCDC Police Services and SLED are investigating the incident. The agency identified the dead as Raymond Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Rivera, Eddie Gaskins, Joshua Jenkins, Corey Scott and Cornelius McClary. Lee County Coroner Larry Logan told The State newspaper the deaths appear to be from stabbing, but an autopsy is needed. It’s not clear what started the fight.

Lee Correctional is notorious for being one of the state’s most dangerous prisons, where violent offenders are housed in maximum-security conditions.

Information on deceased inmates according to SCDC records:

Raymond Angelo Scott, 28, serving sentence out of Sumter Co. for assault and battery and firearms violations

Michael Millege, 44, serving sentence for convictions in Marlboro and Greenville counties for assault and battery, drugs and firearms

Damonte Marquez Rivera, 24, serving life sentence for murder, armed robbery burglary, and kidnapping conviction out of Georgetown Co.

Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, 32, serving sentence for domestic violence in Berkeley Co.

Joshua Svwin Jenkins, 33, serving sentence for attempted murder, voluntary manslaughter and burglary from Orangeburg and Berkeley counties

Corey Scott, 38, convicted of assault and battery, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping in McCormick and Florence counties

Cornelius Quantral McClary, 33, convicted of assault and battery, burglary, criminal conspiracy and firearms charge in Williamsburg Co.

SCDC said Lee County Emergency Services assisted in the incident. Lee County Fire reported via Twitter assistance was provided by “Florence County EMS, Kershaw County EMS, Darlington County EMS, Lexington County EMS and Hartsville Rescue. Assistance was also received from Med One a private service.”