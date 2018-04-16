Two Beaufort County school employees arrested for giving alcohol to minors

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they received a report last week of criminal activity at a Lady’s Island residence between April 9-10.

Following an investigation, two Battery Creek High School employees were arrested.

A Beaufort County magistrate first signed warrants for the arrest of English teacher 28-year-old Brittney Whetzel.

Investigators located and arrested Whetzel at her Lady’s Island home on Monday for the charges of two counts of sexual battery with a student and three more for providing minors with alcohol. Following her arrest, Whetzel was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Then on Monday afternoon, a second Battery Creek employee turned herself in to investigators. 23-year-old Akina Andrews was charged with three counts of providing alcohol to minors. She was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.