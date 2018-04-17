Clyburn announces departure from FCC, backer of net neutrality and opponent of prison phone jamming

A South Carolinian who serves on the Federal Communications Commission says she will step down from the role after Tuesday.

Mignon Clyburn made the announcement at Tuesday’s commission meeting. “It’s been the most incredible opportunity for me,” she said. “I’ve had the opportunity to make a difference to people who did not believe government was here to serve.”

Clyburn’s term officially ended in June 2017, but she is able to continue serving until the Senate confirms a replacement. The daughter of South Carolina U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn since 2009 and had been the FCC’s longest-serving commissioner.

During her time on the commission, Clyburn supported net neutrality and other Democratic-led prerogatives which came before the FCC. But she often found herself in opposition to South Carolina leaders, particularly on the state’s efforts to jam cell phone signals at its prisons. State corrections officials have often argued the phones allow inmates to coordinate criminal actions behind bars, but Clyburn worried about the potential impact on cell phone users outside the prison fences.

She also tried to limit the amount that prisons could charge for inmate phone calls, which she argued could become unaffordable for those behind bars.

The 56-year-old has not said her next plans. Prior to her time on the FCC, Clyburn served on South Carolina’s Public Service Commission.