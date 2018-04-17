Four tornadoes confirmed in Midlands

National Weather Service crews have confirmed two more tornadoes touched down over the weekend across the Midlands, bringing the total number to four.

The strongest storm appears to be an EF-2 which touched down just northeast of Gilbert in Lexington County, damaging several farm buildings and power lines. Peak winds are estimated to have been 120 miles per hour.

A survey team also confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit a rural area northeast of Ridgeway in Fairfield County. The storm toppled trees, including some onto homes or vehicles. But no injuries were reported.

Those confirmations are in addition to two more tornadoes first reported in Lexington County on Sunday afternoon. One EF-0 cyclone hit the edges of a neighborhood outside Lexington, while the other EF-1 impacted a forested area along the Saluda River near Irmo. In both cases, the damage was minor.

“The damage we saw (Sunday) was trees that fell onto homes,” National Weather Service meteorologist Hunter Coleman said. “We really didn’t see a whole lot of the houses themselves having wind damage other than trees that fell.”

South Carolina Electric and Gas reported more than 50,000 power outages among its customers at the height of the storm in the Midlands.