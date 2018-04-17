Noble gets endorsement from a Kennedy in SC governor’s race

Democratic candidate for governor Phil Noble picked up an endorsement Monday from Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the eldest child of former Attorney General Bobby Kennedy and niece of President John Kennedy.

Townsend was in South Carolina on Monday to campaign with Noble. She made the endorsement at the South Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Columbia.

“What we need in this country is people like Phil Noble and I am pleased to be here today,” she said.

Townsend is an attorney who was Maryland’s lieutenant governor from 1995 to 2003.

Noble said Townsend was on the advisory board to the international Peace Corps work to get young people involved. Both stressed the importance of getting younger Americans involved in community service. Townsend said Maryland was the first and still only state to require high school students to do community service.

“South Carolina is a great state and it can be even better when you can harness the energy of the citizens to do that,” said Townsend.

Noble said the endorsement is personal, as well as political.

The Charleston businessman’s finances are unclear for the final two months of the Democratic primary. He had not submitted the quarterly financial documents required by the state Ethics Commission before last week’s deadline. He is the only candidate from the two major parties who has not done so.

There are two other candidates in the Democratic primary: Florence attorney Marguerite Willis and State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia.