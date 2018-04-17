SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Greenville County’s sheriff after his indictment for obstruction and misconduct

— State officials say they lack the staff man prisons, driving home riot which killed seven inmates at Lee Correctional Institution

— Meanwhile, Department of Corrections director Bryan Stirling repeated his demands for cell phone jamming ability

— Three men have been arrested and 32 dogs rescued after a Midlands dog fighting operation was broken up